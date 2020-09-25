Kazakh Rail Business Defies Pandemic to Supply Russia

By the end of 2020, Kazakh rail and sections manufacturer ARBZ will have organised the delivery of 50,000 tons of rails to Russian Railways according to what had been agreed. At the beginning of September this year the first batch of rails had already been shipped to Russia.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, one of the Eurasian Economic Union's biggest makers of long-distance rails has agreed to supply Russian Railways with its products.

Kazakh firm Aktobe Rail and Section Works (ARBZ) has defied quarantine and other coronavirus-related restrictions and has continued production at its plant which employs 800 staff. ARBZ's rails are already used in Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia and Turkey.

© Photo : ARBZ Aktobe Rail and Section Works (ARBZ)

Its unique appeal stems from the fact that it is the only plant in the EAEU which complies with international quality requirements. It is also the only plant which has the capacity to produce 120-metre rails as required by Russian Railways for its almost 85,600 kilometres of railway.

The agreement to deliver 50,000 tons to Russian Railways is one of the biggest deals for ARBZ this year and director Valeriy Obilets said that the business "expects to annually increase the volume of deliveries to Russian Railways".

Most rails supplied to the Russian market will be 100 meters in length.

At present ARBZ applies a technological mode for rails used for high-speed transport. These rails can be applied to launch passenger and freight trains running at speeds between 141 and 200 km/h.

At the same time ARBZ has the potential to produce special purpose rails of passenger trains travelling faster than 200 km/h.