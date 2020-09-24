Iran Ready for Dual-Citizenship Prisoner Swap With US, Foreign Minister Zarif Says

Iran is ready to exchange prisoners with dual citizenship who are being held in the country for Iranian prisoners held in the US, its Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an interview with Sputnik on Thursday. The minister noted that at present Iran has no American prisoners with a single citizenship.
Zarif made clear that Iran was not yet ready for direct negotiations with the US government and would be using other governments, such as the Swiss, "that wish to play a positive role in this regard", as an intermediary.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
