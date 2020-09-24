Register
    The embassy of Bulgaria in Moscow

    Moscow Blasts Bulgaria's Decision to Expel Russian Diplomats, Vows to Reciprocate

    © CC BY 3.0 / Denghu / The embassy of Bulgaria in Moscow
    Bulgaria announced Wednesday it had moved to expel two Russian diplomats, claiming they could be involved in spying activities in the Balkan country.

    Moscow has expressed regret over Bulgaria's decision to declare two Russian diplomats from the trade promotion office "personas non grata", promising to later come up with details on retaliatory measures, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

    "We view this as an intentional attempt to harm the constructive Russia-Bulgarian cooperation," the statement reads.

    On Wednesday, Bulgaria announced it was expelling two Russian diplomats who prosecutors say could be involved in spying, allotting them 72 hours to leave the Balkan country.

    "During the pre-trial investigation, it was established that in the period from 2016 to the present, two citizens of the Russian Federation carried out intelligence activities to obtain information about plans to modernise the Bulgarian army," the prosecution said in a statement, claiming "their goal was to transfer the collected information, including official and state secrets, to the Russian military intelligence in Moscow".

    Embassy of Russia in Vienna
    © CC BY 3.0 / Embassy of Russia in Vienna / Embassy of Russia in Vienna
    'One Way or Another': Moscow Vows Reciprocal Response to Expulsion of Russian Diplomat From Austria

    The statement went on to note that the said Russian individuals had a diplomatic status, and therefore the criminal case against them was discontinued.

    The Russian Embassy in Sofia promptly branded the move as "groundless", adding no evidence was presented as to whether the diplomats' activities were incompatible with their civil service role.

    The case follows a similar one in January, when the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry ordered two Russian diplomats out on suspicion of espionage. The country's Prosecutor General's office held a pretrial investigation into the two diplomats, but the case was suspended due to diplomatic immunity. According to prosecutors, one of the individuals worked at the consulate department of the Russian Embassy in Sofia, while the other worked for the Russian trade mission.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry called Bulgaria’s January expulsion of the Russian diplomats an "unfriendly and provocative" step, insisting no plausible justification for the move had been presented.

