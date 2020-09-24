Global Sell-Off Drives European Stocks to Three-Month Lows

A sell-off in global risk assets has brought EU equities to almost three-month lows, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index falling 1.0% by 7.11 am GMT, hitting its lowest since late June, while stocks in Frankfurt, London and Paris were down between 0.6% and 1.0%.
Wall Street indexes also dipped overnight, led by technology stocks after US Federal Reserve officials demanded further government aid from the Congress,
France has on the meantime become the latest European country to reimpose curbs, with the government unveiling a map of coronavirus "danger zones" and giving the hardest-hit local authorities days to tighten restrictions or risk new, locally introduced lockdowns.
Growth-sensitive sectors such as travel and oil & gas fell about 2%, weighing on the markets. Tech stocks also dropped 2%. British cinema operator Cineworld slumped 16.5% as it swung to a loss and said it may have to raise more money if pushed to shut its theatres again due to government curbs on social gathering. Online payments company Adyen fell 2.6% after it said co-founder Arnout Schuijff would step down from its management board as of Jan. 1.
