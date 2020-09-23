US Slaps Sanctions on 8 People and 7 Organisations With Links to Russia and Finland

The United States Treasury has added eight individuals and seven organisations linked to Russia and Finland to its specially designated nationals list, according to the latest release on the official website.
Of the eight sanctioned persons, seven are Russian nationals, while one individual has Finnish citizenship.
The companies that came under sanctions include Acex OY, GCH Finland OY, Optima Freight OY, and Unicum Trade OY. They are all registered in Finland at the same address.
Two companies - NPP PT Okeanos, AO and M Finans - are registered in St Petersburg. The other organisation, Lobaye Invest, has its legal address in the Central African Republic.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
