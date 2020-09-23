Huawei’s Supply Chain is Under Attack From the United States, Says Company’s Chairman

The United States has been on a confrontational course with China ever since Donald Trump came to power. Tensions between the two states have resulted in a trade dispute with both sides imposing multibillion dollar tariffs on each other’s exports as well as in US campaign against Chinese tech companies.

Huawei, world’s biggest manufacturer of mobile telecommunications equipment, said its supply chain is under attack from the United States, which brought "great challenges" to the company's production and operations. Speaking to reporters in Shanghai at annual Huawei Connect conference, chairman Guo Ping said the Chinese company still wants to do business with US companies.

"We hope the US government can reconsider its policy and if the US government allows it we are still willing to buy products from US companies", Guo Ping said.

The chairman noted that although the company has sufficient amount of chips for business-to-business operations, including its 5G network, the current US restrictions have affected its stock of chips used in production of smartphones.

Guo’s statement comes a week after Huawei said it will stop production of its own Kirin chipsets used in its flagship models of smartphones due to US sanctions.

Bans and Threats

In 2019 the Trump administration put Huawei and its 114 affiliates on its trade black list, claiming the Chinese company poses a threat to its national security. Without providing evidence president Trump and other high-ranking officials accused Huawei of spying on its users and governments at the behest of the Chinese government, a claim which the company and Beijing deny. Huawei repeatedly stressed that US move was politically motivated.

The ban effectively isolated Huawei. It prohibited US companies to do business with telecoms giant – selling technology, providing services – without government approval. For example Google’s apps were no longer available on new models of Huawei phones.

But the White House did not stop there, having introduced even more draconian restrictions. This May US Commerce Depart issued an export rule, which prohibited manufacturers of semiconductors, that use US technology and software, to sell products desgined for Huawei, unless they obtain a license from US government. In August US broadened restrictions requiring semiconductor manufacturers to obtain license even for off the shelf products.

Besides blacklisting Huawei in the US, the Trump administration has also launched campaign to persuade its allies to ditch the company from developing 5G networks, citing security concerns. The White House has also put pressure on Chinese apps.

US actions have drawn criticism not only from China and Huawei, but also from US tech community. Reports say that US manufacturers of semiconductors such as Intel and Qualcomm have asked the US government to ease restrictions that would allow them to supply products to Huawei, world’s second-biggest manufacturer of smartphones.