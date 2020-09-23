Belarus' Presidential Spokeswoman Not Revealing Date of Lukashenko's Swearing-in Ceremony

"As of now, I can only tell you that we will certainly announce it to you closer to the date of the swearing-in ceremony", Eismont said when asked to comment on claims the ceremony could be held on 29 September.
Belarus held the presidential election on 9 August. According to the final results, revealed by the Central Election Commission, Lukashenko was re-elected, as he secured 80.1 percent of the vote. Under the Belarusian legislation, the swearing-in ceremony should be held within two months following the election day.
Belarus has faced mass protests since early August. While Lukashenko declared victory, claiming to have won over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that its candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was elected, urging people to hit the streets.
All comments
Show new comments (0)