Police Identify Woman Suspected of Sending Letter With Ricin Poison to White House

Canadian police have identified the woman who allegedly sent a package containing ricin poison to the White House, CBC reported.
According to the report, the woman is Pascale Ferrier of Quebec. She was detained when trying to enter the United States from Canada at the Peace Bridge border crossing near Buffalo, New York on 20 September.
Source confirms @CBCNews report that the woman accused trying to of mail an envelope containing ricin to the White House is named Pascale Ferrier. She is expected in court tomorrow afternoon. pic.twitter.com/DDdoimqAd1— Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) September 21, 2020
The CBC reported that an apartment near Montreal has been searched and that police believe that Pascale Ferrier sent six letters, one to the White House, and five to addresses in Texas.
The package addressed to US President Donald Trump was reportedly intercepted earlier in the week and two tests were conducted, confirming the presence of the deadly poison ricin.
