Register
18:54 GMT21 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Airbus Foundation logo at the side event

    Boeing’s Rival Airbus Reveals Concept of World’s First Zero-Emission Plane

    © Flickr / International Transport Forum
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    130
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202009211080528908-boeings-rival-airbus-reveals-concept-of-worlds-first-zero-emission-plane/

    In recent years, there has been increasing demand for the airline and the car industry to shift to renewable or clean forms of energy as governments try to lower carbon emissions, which are said to drive global warming.

    Boeing’s European rival Airbus has presented three concepts for the world’s first zero-emission plane, a move that the company’s CEO Guillaume Faury called "a historic moment for the commercial aviation sector".

    The three concepts, which use hydrogen as a fuel, include:

    • The turbofan plane, capable of intercontinental flights, would carry between 120 and 200 passengers and have a range of over 2,000 nautical miles. It would be powered by a modified gas-turbine running on hydrogen.
    • The turboprop plane would carry up to 100 passengers and be capable of travelling more than 1,000 nautical miles, which, according to Airbus, makes it a perfect choice for short-haul trips.
    • A blended wing body plane (the wings merge with the main body of the aircraft) would carry up to 200 passengers and have a range of over 2,000 nautical miles.
    ​"The concepts we unveil today offer the world a glimpse of our ambition to drive a bold vision for the future of zero-emission flight. I strongly believe that the use of hydrogen – both in synthetic fuels and as a primary power source for commercial aircraft – has the potential to significantly reduce aviation’s climate impact", Faury said.

    Airbus said it aims to put the world’s first zero-emission plane into service already in 2035. However, the company noted that the transition to clean energy would require "decisive action from the entire aviation ecosystem", as well as support from governments, which can fund "research & technology, digitalization and mechanisms that encourage the use of sustainable fuels".

    The transition to hydrogen would also require changes in airport infrastructure, such as new refuelling stations and transport vehicles carrying hydrogen, Airbus said.

    In recent years, there has been increasing demand for the airline industry, as well as car industry, to shift to renewable or clean forms of energy, as governments are trying to lower carbon emissions that are said to drive global warming. For the airline industry, the demand for change is especially crucial, as it has become one of the hardest-hit sectors by the coronavirus pandemic. European airlines – some of world's biggest polluters – have asked for $37.5 billion in bailout funds since the start of the pandemic, but politicians have made it clear that they are ready to extend a helping hand, but in return want carriers to cut their carbon emissions.

    Tags:
    carbon emissions, climate change, renewable energy, clean energy, Airbus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Wish Upon a Star: Best Places to Enjoy Starry Nights
    Wish Upon a Star: Best Places to Enjoy Starry Nights
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse