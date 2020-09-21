Russian Satellite Monitor-E to Fall to Earth on 22 September - Reports

An inoperable Russian Earth observation satellite, Monitor-E, will be entering the atmosphere over the Indian Ocean on 22 September, the Aerospace website shows.
According to the Space-Track website, Monitor-E, which is in orbit at a minimum altitude of 188 kilometres (116 miles) and a maximum altitude of 196 kilometres (121 miles) will fall to Earth in the nearest future.
Update: obj. 28822 MONITOR-E 1 decay prediction: September 22, 2020 UTC 03h11mn ± 6h. pic.twitter.com/eRnLj354Bc— Joseph Remis (@jremis) September 21, 2020
Monitor-E, which weighs 750 kilogrammes, was launched in 2005 from Plesetsk Cosmodrome, and placed in a Sun-synchronous orbit of 524 by 544 kilometres (325 by 338 miles). Serious technical problems arose during the operation of the device, and Monitor-E stopped working in 2011.
