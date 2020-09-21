Hungarian PM Orban Endorses Donald Trump in Upcoming US Election

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has endorsed Donald Trump's re-election bid in the upcoming US presidential vote, saying that the Democrats have forced "moral imperialism" on the international community.
"We root for Donald Trump's victory because we know well American Democratic governments' diplomacy, built on moral imperialism. We have been forced to sample it before, we did not like it, we do not want seconds", Orban wrote in an essay.
Orban, who has been holding the post of Hungarian prime minister for 10 years, is himself facing parliamentary elections that are due to take place in early 2022.
In his essay, published in the Magyar Nemzet daily, the prime minister wrote that the vote would be decisive, as the international liberal elite is out to destroy Christian conservatives in Europe.
"They prepare for a decisive battle in 2022, backed by the international media, Brussels bureaucrats, and NGOs disguised as civil organisations. It is time for us to line up too", Orban said.
In the 2016 election, Viktor Orban was the first European prime minister to endorse Donald Trump, touting the Republican as a "better option" for the European Union than his then-Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. Since then, Orban has frequently supported the US president’s security policies.
