World Leaders Commemorate 75th Anniversary of the UN - Video

The UN General Assembly kicks off its 75th Session in New York City and remotely, via a video conference this Monday, 21 September, where it is commemorating the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.
This year's session is expected to adopt a declaration called "The Future We Want, the UN We Need: Reaffirming our Collective Commitment to Multilateralism".
The meeting is mainly expected to be held through recorded video statements by heads of state and government due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions.
