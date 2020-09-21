Logs for Epstein's Aircraft Subpoenaed, 'Sparking Panic' Among Dignitaries - Report

The subpoena has been submitted by the attorney general of the US Virgin Islands, where Epstein had a mansion and arranged parties with minors the ex-financier trafficked for sex with his high-profile friends, according to the victims.

Virgin Islands Prosecutor General Denise George has demanded the passenger lists for every flight convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein made using his private aircraft, from 1998 to his death in 2019, The Mirror reported on Sunday.

The subpoena demands the names and contact details of anyone who worked for the pilots or who "interacted with or observed" Epstein, or any passengers associated with him, and also "complaints or reports of potentially suspicious conduct".

"The records that have been subpoenaed will make the ones Rodgers provided look like a Post-It note", a legal source told the newspaper. "There is panic among many of the rich and famous."

The source referred to pilot David Rodgers, who in 2009 exposed passenger flight logs for Epstein's private jet, revealing that Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, Chris Tucker, and Naomi Campbell were among the passengers. The victims who accused Epstein of sex trafficking stress that these logs do not include flights conducted by another pilot, Larry Visoski, who worked for the ex-financier for more than 25 years, flying his 727 jet - the so-called "Lolita Express".

According to the authorities, Epstein hanged himself in his prison cell on 10 August 2019, as a prison sentence of up to 45 years was pending on him on charges of sex trafficking and paedophilia.

However, the circumstances of his death have raised doubts as to whether he actually committed suicide, fuelling speculation that he might have been murdered so that the ex-financier could not testify against his high-profile friends, including Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton.

Following the accusations of Virginia Giuffre, who said Epstein made her have sex with the Duke of York at least three times, Buckingham Palace suspended Prince Andrew from all royal and public duties, though Giuffre's claims have not been proved yet. If more names of the elite are exposed in the scandal, they risk facing the same public pressure.