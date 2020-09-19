Navalny Posts Image of Himself Walking Down Stairs, Tells About Recovery Progress

"Let me tell you how my recovery is progressing. It is already a clear road, albeit not a short one. All the current problems, such as the fact that the phone in my hands is useless like a stone and pouring myself some water turns into a whole attraction, are pretty much nothing," Navalny said in a caption to the photo which he posted on Instagram.
According to the patient, he used to not be able to recognize people or talk not so long ago. Navalny said a doctor was visiting him every morning with a blackboard and asking him to write any word on it and it used to be an unfeasible task for him.
"Now I am a guy whose legs are shaking when he walks up the stairs, but who thinks 'Oh, this is a staircase! People walk up it. Perhaps I should look for an elevator.' But before, I would just stupidly stand and stare at it," Navalny wrote.
He thanked the Charite doctors for "turning [him] from a 'technically alive man' into someone who has every chance to become again the Modern Society's Highest Form of Being — a person who knows how to quickly scroll through Instagram and where to put likes without hesitation."
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Давайте расскажу, как идёт мое восстановление. Это уже ясная дорога, хоть и неблизкая. Все текущие проблемы вроде того, что телефон в моих руках бесполезен, как камень, а налить себе водички превращается в целый аттракцион, - сущая ерунда. Объясню. Совсем недавно я не узнавал людей и не понимал, как разговаривать. Каждое утро ко мне приходил доктор и говорил: Алексей, я принёс доску, давайте придумаем, какое на ней написать слово. Это приводило меня в отчаяние, потому что хоть я уже и понимал в целом, что хочет доктор, но не понимал, где брать слова. В каком месте головы они возникают? Где найти слово и как сделать так, чтобы оно что-то означало? Все это было решительно непонятно. Впрочем, как выразить своё отчаяние, я тоже не знал и поэтому просто молчал. И это я еще описываю поздний этап, который сам помню. Сейчас я парень, у которого дрожат ноги, когда он идёт по лестнице, но зато он думает: «о, это ж лестница! По ней поднимаются. Пожалуй, надо поискать лифт». А раньше бы просто тупо стоял и смотрел. Так что много проблем ещё предстоит решить, но потрясающие врачи университетской Берлинской клиники «Шарите» решили главную. Они превратили меня из «технически живого человека» в того, кто имеет все шансы снова стать Высшей Формой Существа Современного Общества, - человеком, который умеет быстро листать инстаграм и без размышлений понимает, где ставить лайки.
Navalny fell ill during a domestic flight in Russia on August 20. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane had to urgently land.
Two days later, once the doctors established he was fit for cross-border aerial transportation, the 44-year-old was flown to Charite for further treatment.
Moscow has demanded Germany to provide evidence.
On September 7, Navalny awakened from a medically-induced coma and separated from ventilators in the Berlin-based Charite clinic. The first internet appearance he since made was a picture of himself and family from the hospital ward posted earlier this week on the first day that he breathed on his own.
