Netizens Puzzled by Video of Woman Twerking on Top of Coffin

It appears that the scene occurred at her boyfriend's funeral, making netizens wonder if it was some kind of ritual, criticise her for indecent behaviour, and even make jokes about the video.

Footage of a young woman dancing on top of a coffin in front of a cheering crowd has gone viral on social media.

The woman was captured twerking on top of her boyfriend's coffin during a funeral with hip-hop music playing in the background, while at the same time she seems to be crying and bends over from time to time to place a kiss. According to media reports, the scene took place in Ecuador.

If yo girl don’t do this at yo funeral is she really yo girl? pic.twitter.com/TxbYLkm661 — DreadChapo.com (@OutSmokeChapo) September 14, 2020

Netizens were left divided in their comments about the scene, but most felt awkward, wondering if it was some kind of tradition or just her own way of expressing grief.

I guess everybody grieves different but this takes it to a whole nother level pic.twitter.com/kg9ol5P8N3 — brOoklyN-kiD-b@bez♡ (@iiMs0_AmAyZinq) September 15, 2020

Weeirrdddd — velma was a lesbian🌸 (@sorraya__) September 15, 2020

She is twerking through the tears 😭 — All Cops are bastards Especially your Dad (@PermedMalcolmX) September 14, 2020

This finna be me if she don’t pic.twitter.com/0FXaKosG3D — Gavin 🇨🇲 🇨🇩 🇸🇳 ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@GavinAyersNufi) September 15, 2020

A lot of users still said it was a disrespectful thing to do at a funeral, adding that they would not tolerate it if encountered in real life.

ngl that's disrespectful on so many levels. If it were me I would slap the sh*t outta somebody if they did that on my grave or something. — Sharidaa (@sharxda) September 15, 2020

Respect the dead mann — Nicky (@Nicxleah) September 14, 2020

Nah, everybody at my funeral gotta have the viola face pic.twitter.com/J7iLbzgPut — Hu3y 💯 (@TheHu3y) September 14, 2020

Other Twitterians referred to a belief that people who passed away would want us not to grieve but to live a happy life, even without them.