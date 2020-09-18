Belarus Has Sanctions List in Response to EU Planned Restrictions, Foreign Minister Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Belarus has prepared its own sanctions list in response to the European Union's planned measures, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said Friday.

"Of course, we will have to give an appropriate response to the decision of the European Union. There will be individual sanctions against representatives of various EU agencies and representatives of certain EU member states. We have the draft list ready. We will be ready to use it as soon as the relevant decision of the EU is made," Makei said.

Meanwhile, a source in Brussels told reporters on Friday that there are 40 names on the EU list of individual Belarus sanctions but it has not yet been finalised.

A source said before that the final decision on sanctions will depend on the results of the meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives (COREPER II), which is being held on Friday.

The United States, the European Union and Canada will announce coordinated sanctions against Belarus next week, Acting US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent told a virtual panel on Friday.

"Our aspiration is to have a coordinated announcement and we'll see if we're able to do that at the beginning of the middle of next week,” Kent said during the event hosted by the Atlantic Council in Washington.