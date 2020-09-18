Queen Elizabeth Strips Harvey Weinstein of Honorary Royal Decoration

Britain's Queen Elizabeth has formally stripped Harvey Weinstein of his honorary award following his conviction for sexual assault.
"The Queen has directed that the appointment of Harvey Weinstein to be an Honorary Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, dated 29 January 2004, shall be cancelled and annulled," the official announcement says as quoted by the London Gazette said.
Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of sexual assault and rape in February and was sentenced to 23 years in jail. He also faces five more similar charges in Los Angeles, but the extradition was delayed because of the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.
