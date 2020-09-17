Workers' Party Says Brazil 'Is Becoming Servant of Trump Administration', Tells Pompeo to 'Go Away'

The statement came as criticism ahead of Mike Pompeo's visit to Boa Vista city, on the border with Venezuela, where he is set to meet with his Brazilian counterpart Ernesto Araujo.

The Brazilian Workers' Party (PT) has expressed concerns that the US is becoming subject to the United States' "dictates".

"Our country is becoming a servant of the Trump administration... We want peace and not a war on our borders!" the PT's President Gleisi Hoffmann said.

Hoffmann stressed that Jair Bolsonaro's administration has repeatedly demonstrated "submission to the dictates" of US President Donald Trump, which is a "challenge" to Brazil's sovereignty. She slammed the recent US policies towards Venezuela and called on the US Secretary of State to cancel his Friday visit.

"We want peace and not a war on our borders! Go away, Mike Pompeo!" Hoffman tweeted.

Pompeo has begun his four-day tour of South America, which, according to the State Department, is aimed at showing support for local democracies and, in particular, containing the "threat" what it calls "Maduro's illegitimate regime" in Venezuela.

Pompeo's destinations include Suriname, Brazil, and Colombia. In Brazil, the State Department stressed, it will be important to show bilateral support for the Venezuelan people "fleeing the man-made disaster in Venezuela".

The political turmoil has intensified in Venezuela after opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido illegally proclaimed himself the interim president of the country. He was swiftly endorsed by the US and several Latin American states, while Russian, China, and Turkey, among other nations, only recognise Nicolas Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela.

Maduro has accused Washington of trying to stage a coup in the country in order to take control of its resources.