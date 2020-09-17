Instagram Users Report Photo Sharing App Down in Northeast of US, Western Europe

Instagram users in parts of America's northeast and Western Europe were reporting on Thursday evening they had trouble accessing the popular photo-sharing service.
Users were seeing a “couldn’t refresh feed” message when trying to download the social media app.
As of 6.22 PM GMT, more than 65,000 people reported the app was down, according to Downdetector.com. The most impacted areas include the largest European and US cities, including London, Paris, Berlin and New York.
— Downdetector (@downdetector) September 17, 2020
Instagram, one of the major photo-sharing apps, allows editing and sharing pictures in several ways, including through social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook. Instagram is available as an application for iPhone, iPad and Android devices.
All comments
Show new comments (0)