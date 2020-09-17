Register
11:58 GMT17 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his party members, in Ankara, Turkey, 13 August 2020

    Erdogan Fans Feud With 'Incapable' Macron in Incendiary Tirade Amid Turkish-Greek Mediterranean Spat

    © AP Photo / Turkish Presidency
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080169593_0:295:2761:1849_1200x675_80_0_0_46bbf3582a9b84794b135e68fb22af14.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202009171080488377-erdogan-fans-feud-with-incapable-macron-in-incendiary-tirade-amid-turkish-greek-mediterranean-spat/

    Amid tensions triggered by Turkey’s announced plans to pursue its fossil fuel extraction survey in disputed eastern Mediterranean waters, France’s President Emmanuel Macron enraged Ankara last week when he suggested that the country "deserved something else", given the way President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government was approaching foreign affairs.

    Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed a virtual meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) on Thursday, taking the opportunity to once again lash out at France’s President Emmanual Macron, calling him an "incapable" President.

    Erdogan said Macron's logic in blaming Turkey for a spate of regional problems was flawed.

    "If Turkey withdraws from Syria, would Syria achieve peace? … If Turkey renounces everything, would France be rid of the mayhem provoked by the incapable and ambitious person who is heading France, and adopt a policy based on common sense?"

    ​Erdogan touted the “Turkey model” in dealing with outstanding issues.

    ​The Turkish President levelled yet another broadside at the French leader, saying that "Macron's time was almost up".

    Barbed Tit-For-Tat

    Erdogan and Macron have been trading insults for months on a diverse array of issues, with their feud most recently rooted in Turkey's maritime dispute with Greece.

    Paris sided with Athens in the Turkish-Greece dispute over exclusive rights to swathes of the eastern Mediterranean Sea in August, sending warships and jets to the disputed area after a Turkish surveying vessel started exploratory drilling for gas in an area between Cyprus and the Greek island of Crete.

    Recently, speaking ahead of a summit meeting of EU Mediterranean states, Emmanuel Macron called on the continent to adopt a “united and clear voice” in relation to Turkey.

    French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to give a press conference at Corsica's prefecture in Ajaccio, Corsica island, Thursday Sept.10, 2020
    © AP Photo / Ludovic Marin
    French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to give a press conference at Corsica's prefecture in Ajaccio, Corsica island, Thursday Sept.10, 2020

    The French President slammed Ankara on 10 September for “no longer [being] a partner in this region”, in a reference to its recent actions in the Eastern Mediterranean and its involvement in the Libyan civil war.

    “We Europeans need to be clear and firm with the government of President Erdogan which today is behaving in an unacceptable manner,” said Macron, adding that the EU “must be tough with the Turkish government and not with the Turkish people, who deserve more than the Erdogan government”.

    Enraged by the comments, Ankara retaliated with strongly-worded statements by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, that denounced Macron’s words as “arrogant,” suggesting they were a “reflection of his incompetence and despair”.

    The personal animosity between Macron and Erdogan spira;led after the French President deplored in November 2019 NATO's lack of response to a Turkish military offensive: Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria.

    Macron told The Economist that there was currently no security cooperation between Europe and the United States, essentially leaving NATO in a state of "brain death".

    The two countries have also found themselves on opposite sides of the Libya conflict, where Turkey backs the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli in the conflict against eastern Libya leader Khalifa Haftar.

    The GNA accuses France of supporting the Tobruk-based Libyan House of Representatives and the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by General Khalifa Haftar, which controls central and eastern Libya.

    Related:

    Erdogan Warns Greece, France May 'Pay Price' for Actions of 'Incompetent Rulers' in Mediterranean
    Erdogan to Greece: Turkey Has Political, Military Power to 'Tear Up Immoral Maps' in Mediterranean
    Senior Erdogan Ally Blasts Macron’s ‘Colonialist Mentality’ in Mediterranean Dispute
    ‘Don't Mess With Turkey’: Erdogan Warns Macron After Paris Slams Ankara Over Gas Drilling Row
    Tags:
    Mediterranean Sea, Greece, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, turkey, Turkey, Macron, Emmanuel Macron, Tayyip Erdogan, Erdogan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Belgian Crown Princess Elisabeth takes part in a military initiation training at Elsenborn Belgian army camp in Butgenbach, Belgium September 10, 2020.
    Princess Elizabeth, Next in Line to Belgian Throne, Engages in Military Training
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse