Belarusian Health Ministry Has Received Documents for Trials of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine

"The Belarusian Health Ministry has received the batch of documents for conducting clinical trials of the Gam-COVID-Vac vaccine (trade name Sputnik V)," the ministry wrote on Telegram.
The ministry added that its leading epidemiology and infectious diseases experts were currently studying the documents.
Around 100 volunteers will take part in the trials, the Belarusian Health Ministry added, calling on those wishing to join to submit applications on the websites of the eight health-care facilities in Minsk and Vitebsk where the trials will be held.
Russia registered the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine, named Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, on 11 August, announcing that it will hold Phase 3 trials involving around 2,000 people. The Russian Ministry of Health has said that Sputnik V underwent all the necessary checks and was proven to be capable of building immunity against the virus.
