Selfie With Trump, Modi’s Hug: Japanese PM Abe Shinzo Bids Adieu with Emotional Farewell Video

Shinzo Abe on Wednesday shared an emotional farewell video message on Twitter as he left his office for the last time.
The 65-year-old Abe literally walked down memory lane through the video, revisiting his meetings and best moments with world leaders, including former US President Barack Obama, President Donald Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and others.
Message from Prime Minister Abe on the occasion of the resignation of his cabinet— PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) September 16, 2020
(Originally Posted in Japanese at 07:00, September 16) pic.twitter.com/ZkpugV70zp
The video encapsulated headline-grabbing moments, showing Abe’s 19-second handshake with Trump, which went viral due to Abe’s relieved look when it ended, and the duo’s all-smiles selfie.
Modi, who is known for his trademark big-bear hugs, was also featured in the video giving a hug to Abe during their meeting.
Abe thanked everyone in the video, saying he would deeply appreciate the continued support for the new cabinet.
