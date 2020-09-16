US to Stop Using Russian Rocket Engine RD-180 in Mid-2020s - United Launch Alliance

The RD-180 engine is manufactured at the Energomash rocket engine manufacturer (an enterprise of Russian state space corporation Roscosmos) and is used in the first stage of the Atlas-5 rocket. ULA provides launch services with Atlas-5.
According to Energomash, 116 RD-180 engines have been sent to the United States, of which 91 have already been used. In 2020, delivery of six more RD-180s is expected.
The United States is developing a Vulcan launch vehicle to replace the Atlas-5, the first stage of which will be equipped with the BE-4 engines by Blue Origin.
There are plans to use the RD-180 in Russia - in the medium-lift Soyuz-6 rockets and the super-heavy Yenisei.
