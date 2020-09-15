US President Trump Participates in Israel-UAE-Bahrain Deal-Signing Ceremony at White House - Video

A live broadcast shows US President Donald Trump taking part in a signing ceremony for peace agreements normalising relations between Israel on the one side and Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates on the other at the presidential residence in Washington, D.C.
At the ceremony, the UAE and Bahrain will officially reconcile with Israel, settling the US-brokered agreements that circumvented the Palestinian issue while allowing a rapprochement between the Jewish state and its neighbouring countries. US President Donald Trump will hold a working lunch with all three delegations after the signing ceremony.
The UAE and Bahrain will be the third and fourth Arab countries to recognise Israel after Egypt and Jordan did so in 1979 and 1994, respectively.
