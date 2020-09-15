Trump Warns Any Attack by Iran Against US Will be Met With Attack '1,000 Times Greater in Magnitude'

Trump's statement came as he received reports on Tehran allegedly planning an assassination against the United States in retaliation for Gen. Soleimani, killed in a US targeted attack in January.

President Donald Trump has warned that any attack by Iran against the United States will be met with a response "that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude".

...caused over so many years. Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, reports emerged that Iran has been plotting an assassination of the US ambassador to South Africa in retaliation for assassinated General IRGC Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani was killed in a targeted US drone attack on the Baghdad International Airport on 3 January. Washington has justified the strike with claims that he had been planning to attack the US personnel in the region and that by eliminating him, they have saved "a lot of lives".

Washington, however, failed to provide any evidence of the alleged attack plans. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the US possessed no information about the date and place of an alleged attack.

In retaliation for its top commander, Iran conducted a missile attack hitting the US Ayn al-Asad Air Base in western Iraq and American facilities in Erbil. No US personnel was injured in the attack, the White House said.

Soleimani was a highly respected figure in Iran, praised for battling terrorist groups in the conflict regions and considered an "architect" of the Iranian security infrastructure.