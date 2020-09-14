Alleged Footage of Russian Fighters Scrambling to Thwart US Air Force Bombers Emerges Online

Social media users have shared a video of what appears to be Russian fighters Su-27 and Su-30 scrambling to intercept three US strategic bombers B-52H that approached the Russian border from Ukraine.
The alleged footage captured the Russian fighter escorting the American aircraft over the Black Sea before they returned safely to their home airfields.
Российские истребители поднимались на перехват трех бомбардировщиков ВВС США над Черным морем pic.twitter.com/TxQtuN76wn— 𝕺𝖑𝖌𝖆 𝕸𝖆𝖗 🇷🇺 (@olgaolevka) September 14, 2020
Just days ago, the strategic bombers B-52H of the US Airforce attempted to get closer to the Russian border, but were blocked by Russian fighters, the Russian military said.
