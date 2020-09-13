Register
13:12 GMT13 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Cyber crime

    Israeli Firm Denies Claims It Sold Phone Hacking Equipment to Venezuelan Gov’t Amid US Sanctions

    © Photo : PIxabay
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104883/01/1048830146_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_417a4b34727cc24a516edf4633ded853.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202009131080446585-israeli-firm-denies-claims-it-sold-phone-hacking-equipment-to-venezuelan-govt-amid-us-sanctions/

    Venezuela has been under US’s sanctions pressure since 2018, when Washington started to introduce tough restrictive measures against the South American nation in a bid to topple democratically elected President Nicolas Maduro.

    The Israeli firm Cellebrite has rejected allegations that it has sold its phone-hacking technology to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, which is currently under US sanctions that ban any exports to the South American nation.

    Washington started slapping harsh economic sanctions against the Venezuelan economy back in 2018 in an effort to oust democratically elected President Nicolas Maduro.  The US also supported self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido, who also sought to unseat Maduro, thereby exacerbating the political crisis afflicting the country alongside the economic one.

    “Cellebrite hasn't worked with defense or police clients in Venezuela for a number of years, and will not change its policy regarding the country as long as the current [Maduro] regime is holding on to power”, the news outlet Haaretz quoted the firm as saying in a statement earlier this week. The Venezuelan government has not commented on the issue yet.

    A subsidiary of Japan's Sun Corporation, Cellebrite produces mobile forensics software and hardware, including the so-called universal forensic extraction device (UFED), which helps investigators gain information from most handheld devices, even if it was deleted, encrypted, or uploaded to an IT Cloud.

    The allegations pertain to human rights lawyer Eitay Mack’s previous call to the Defense Export Control Agency, part of Israel’s Defense Ministry charged with overseeing arms exports, according to the news outlet Haaretz.

    In a petition, Mack urged the agency to oversee Cellebrite’s activities due to the Maduro government’s alleged plans to purchase the UFED Touch 2 device made by the firm.

    The lawyer also insisted that Cellebrite should be banned from exporting “directly or indirectly” UFED Touch 2 to Venezuela, amid reports that in 2019, Maduro approved the allocation of more than 12 million euros (14 million dollars) to modernise his country’s largest national police agency, responsible for criminal investigations and forensic services, also known as CICPC.

    The US Treasury
    © Flickr / Son of Groucho
    US Imposes New Venezuela-Related Sanctions - Treasury
    Haaretz asserted without elaborating that “Maduro's regime announced its plans to purchase the [UFED Touch 2] system last year, and has since repeated the claims in a number of official statements and publications”.

    The news outlet also cited Cellebrite as denying claims that it had sold its hacking equipment in Hong Kong and Belarus, which were in the grip of mass protests pertaining to China enforcing new harsh legislation in the territory and President Alexander Lukashenko’s landslide victory in the elections, respectively.

    “We do not sell our technology to countries on the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) blacklist or subject to American sanctions, or those by the Israeli government or international community”, the company stressed.

    Related:

    American Oil Company Chevron's Crude Cargo Gets Embroiled In US Anti-Venezuela Sanctions
    US Extends Venezuela Sanctions Blocking Creditors From Seizing CITGO
    Israel Recognises Guaido as Venezuela's President - Netanyahu
    Western-Backed Guaido Suggests Restoration of Israel-Venezuela Ties
    Tags:
    allegations, sanctions, hacking, United States, Israel, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 5 - 11 September
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse