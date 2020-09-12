AstraZeneca Resumes COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trials in UK After OK From Health Regulators

LONDON (Sputnik) – The pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced on Saturday that it has resumed the clinical trials for its COVID-19 vaccine, after receiving permission from UK health regulators, following a pause triggered by a sudden illness in one of the participants.

“Clinical trials for the AstraZeneca Oxford coronavirus vaccine, AZD1222, have resumed in the UK following confirmation by the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA) that it was safe to do so,” the Anglo-Swedish multinational said in a statement.

AstraZeneca put on hold all global trials of the vaccine being developed in cooperation with the University of Oxford on September 6, after one of the UK volunteers taking part in the study fell ill.

According to the pharmaceutical, the trials were suspended worldwide to allow the review of safety data by independent committees and international regulators.

“The UK committee has concluded its investigations and recommended to the MHRA that trials in the UK are safe to resume,” the statement added.

Following the announcement of the news, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said:

"We are delighted that AstraZeneca has resumed its trials and continues to move forward. At the same time, the suspension of trials clearly showed the fallacy of the approach, when entire countries exclusively rely on novel and untested platforms when choosing a vaccine for widespread use, including the use of a monkey adenovirus vector or mRNA technology. We have frequently discussed the potential risks that new technologies may pose, as well as comparing these risks with the Sputnik V vaccine, which is based on a well-studied platform using human adenoviral vectors, that has been proven to be safe and effective."

"At the same time in the US and Western Europe, a proven and safe platform of human adenoviral vectors accounts for only 15% of the volume of total vaccine procurement. The postponement of the clinical trial also puts into question the request of some of the pharma companies for full indemnification from any risks from their vaccines by purchasing countries. Russia will not follow such an approach as it has demonstrated the safety and efficiency of its human adenoviral vector platform, including its Sputnik V vaccine," Kirill Dmitriev concluded.

The vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca in partnership with the Oxford University's Jenner Institute and the Oxford Vaccine Group is in phase 3 trials, which is the final stage before safety and efficacy data can be submitted to health regulators for approval.

More than 50,000 people worldwide have been taking part in the clinical studies to see whether the candidate vaccine, known as AZD1222, can develop an immune response to COVID-19.