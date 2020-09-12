Register
22:00 GMT12 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Dawn on board ISS

    Russian Space Agency Says ISS Needs to Evade US Military Satellite Due to Collision Threat

    © Photo : Roscosmos/ Sergey Ryazanskiy
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106995/53/1069955340_0:22:1200:697_1200x675_80_0_0_9bb0f749c062f5a8caa5be34ac8b5bd4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202009121080441166-russian-space-agency-says-iss-needs-to-evade-us-military-satellite-due-to-collision-threat/

    The ISS underwent a Debris Avoidance Manoeuvre (DAM) this July after a threat of colliding with the remains of a Soviet-era satellite emerged. A DAM is not something out of the ordinary for the station, unlike partial evacuations, which have been performed five times to date, and are used when it is thought to be too late to avoid a collision.

    Russian Space Agency Roscosmos has warned that the International Space Station (ISS) has a high chance of colliding with the low-orbit US military satellite BRICSat-2, which has "turned into so-called space debris". A collision is expected to take place at 23:23 GMT on 13 September, Roscosmos experts calculated, suggesting that the ISS must perform a Debris Avoidance Manoeuvre (DAM) around one or two hours prior to the threat.

    "Russia has repeatedly drawn the attention of partners to new threats emerging in space in the light of creating the low-orbit satellite constellations, and has suggested to develop regulations needed for cooperation in this sphere", Roscosmos said in its statement.

    The BRICSat-2 is an experimental amateur radio satellite developed by the US Naval Academy and launched into low-Earth orbit in June 2019 by a SpaceX Falcon Heavy. Such satellites are ordinarily used to assist short-wave radio enthusiasts to communicate with each other using amateur, or 'HAM', radio stations.

    Navigating Between Debris and Satellites in Space

    DAMs are not unusual for the ISS, particularly as the lower orbit has become increasingly polluted in recent years by both functioning and defunct satellites which belong to military groups, governments and private companies. Once a satellite is decommissioned it remains in space until its orbit deteriorates and it enters the earth's atmosphere and burns up. The DAM manoeuvre is performed using the Russian Orbital Segment, which is capable of slightly changing the orbit of the ISS, lifting the station a bit "higher" - away from the Earth - in most cases.

    International Space Station
    © CC0
    Russian Cosmonaut Sheds Light on How ISS Crew Deals With Suspected Air Leak

    The last time the ISS performed a DAM was in July 2020, to avoid a collision with a piece of a booster stage from a Proton-K rocket that had been used to launch a Soviet-era spacecraft in September 1987. A far-rarer occasion is a partial evacuation of ISS personnel, which has happened five times in its history, when an object is detected too late to perform the DAM. In such cases, the ISS crew closes all catches and retreats to a Soyuz spacecraft to evacuate completely, should a collision be critical to the station.

    Related:

    NASA Decided Not to Buy Seat on Russia's Soyuz for Astronaut's Flight to ISS, Roscosmos Says
    Russia to Create Several Space Robots, Only One to Be Sent to ISS, Designer Says
    Air Pressure Check Finds No Oxygen Leak in 2 ISS Russian Modules, Roscosmos Says
    Space X Crew Dragon With Two Astronauts Aboard Undocks From ISS to Return to Earth - Video
    Crew of Russia's Soyuz MS-17 Preparing for Record Fast Flight to ISS, Training Centre Says
    ISS Crew Moved to Russian Segment for 3 Days to Search for Air Leak, Roscosmos Says
    Russian Cosmonaut Sheds Light on How ISS Crew Deals With Suspected Air Leak
    Tags:
    collision, Space, International Space Station (ISS), US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 5 - 11 September
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse