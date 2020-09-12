China Hands Over 5 Missing Indians Amid Border Hostilities

The People’s Liberation Army has handed over five Indian men who went missing from villages near the border with China and who were allegedly abducted by the Chinese Army.
“[The] Indian Army took over all five individuals (missing from Arunachal Pradesh) at Kibitu border today after completing all formalities”, India's military confirmed.
The returnees will be quarantined for 14 days as per COVID-19 protocol and will thereafter be handed over to their family members.
#HarKaamDeshKeNaam#WeCare #ArunachalPradesh— PRO Defence Tezpur (Assam/Arunachal Pradesh) (@ProAssam) September 12, 2020
5 civilians from #UpperSubansiri who had strayed across #LAC have been handed over by #PLA to #IndianArmy at Kibithu on12 Sep after all formalities. After quarantine of 14 days for #COVID19 they will be handed over to family members. pic.twitter.com/jooZB3Hc3j
Chinese media outlet the Global Times reported that the five Indians believed to have been "kidnapped” by the PLA were Indian spies who trespassed into China to gather intelligence.
The Indian Army last week sent a hotline message to the PLA, seeking information about the missing men. Thereafter, the Chinese Army confirmed their presence in the country.
New Delhi and Beijing recently agreed to abide by existing bilateral accords and protocols to "maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas".
All comments
Show new comments (0)