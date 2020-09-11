Register
13:46 GMT11 September 2020
    President Donald Trump meets with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, May 13, 2019, in Washington

    Hungary's Orban Backs Trump Reelection Bid Touting His 'Friendly Terms' With Central Europe Leaders

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    World
    by
    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has frequently supported the US President’s security policies. When Donald Trump accepted the Republican nomination for president in 2016 and outlined plans to combat terrorism, Orban suggested Europe should “take them to heart” in resolving its own security crisis which he blamed on "uncontrolled immigration".

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday backed US President Donald Trump in his November re-election bid, reported AFP.

    The Hungarian Prime Minister, who has been in power since 2010, said Trump had called him at home on 10 September, with the two exchanging opinions on the approaching November presidential elections in the US, as well as issues linked with the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    In this combination photo, president Donald Trump, left, speaks at a news conference on Aug. 11, 2020, in Washington and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del. on Aug. 13, 2020.
    © AP Photo /
    In this combination photo, president Donald Trump, left, speaks at a news conference on Aug. 11, 2020, in Washington and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del. on Aug. 13, 2020.
    "The US president is on particularly close, one could almost say friendly terms with all the Central Europe leaders… This is why we, or at least I am personally supporting him to win the election," said Orban during his weekly public radio interview.

    In the 2016 election race, Victor Orban was the first European premier to endorse Donald Trump, touting the Republican as a "better option" for the European Union than his then Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.

    “I am not a Donald Trump campaigner… I never thought I would ever entertain the thought that of the open options he would be better for Europe and for Hungary. But I listened to the candidate and and I must tell you he made three proposals to combat terrorism. And as a European I could have hardly articulated better what Europe needs,” said Orban after Trump’s speech when accepting the Republican nomination for president in 2016.

    Since then Orban has never shied away from openly voicing his support for Trump.

    'Tough on Immigration'

    The US president and Victor Orban are known for sharing a tough stance on immigration.

    Last year the POTUS welcomed the Hungarian Prime Minister to the White House and showered praise on him for a “tremendous job”.

    “You’re respected all over Europe. Probably, like me, a little bit controversial, but that’s OK… You’ve done a good job and you’ve kept your country safe,” said Trump.

    ​Orban, in turn, said his government and the Trump administration were aligned on some global issues.

    “I would like to express that we are proud to stand together with United States on fighting against illegal migration, on terrorism, and to protect and help Christian communities all around the world,” said the Hungarian PM.

    Regarding the issue of immigration, Trump said:

    “You have been great with respect to Christian communities, you have really put a block up. And we appreciate that very much.”

    More recently, Hungary has fended off criticism from the European Union as it took the decision to close its borders to foreigners this month, citing virus fears, while exempting the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia.

    "From September 1, foreign citizens will no longer be allowed to enter the territory of Hungary," said Gergely Gulyás, Orbán’s cabinet chief said.

    However, the EU demanded Hungary “immediately retract” its new border rules, which Brussels claimed amounted to discrimination and “do not comply with the fundamental principles of EU law”, as discriminating among member states violates rules governing the EU's passport-free Schengen area.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
