'Flying Toys': Indian Netizens Mock Chinese Army's 'Show-Off' Video of Drones Serving Hot Food

Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of Global Times, China's state-run media, on Friday posted a video of Chinese soldiers enjoying hot meals in subzero temperatures in Ladakh delivered via drones, and added a caption "some sympathize with the nearby Indian soldiers who can only eat cold canned food and have to endure the severe cold and potential spread of COVID-19".
With these drones, the PLA’s frontline soldiers can enjoy hot meals once winter reaches the plateau. Some sympathize with the nearby Indian soldiers who can only eat cold canned food and have to endure the severe cold and potential spread of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/Rci5H8Wbmy— Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) September 11, 2020
The video, which was perhaps aimed at gaining praise for the People's Liberation Army and Chinese government, ended up garnering some strong reactions on Twitter.
Indian netizens called the video an attempt to "show off" and slammed it saying the border is not a place for a picnic.
Yes your little boys are here for picnic we know. Indian army is safeguarding Siachen from 1983. We can understand you haven’t read any books apart from this red one pic.twitter.com/cWXY6vyRQu— Barun singh 🇮🇳 (@clashkumar) September 11, 2020
😂😂😂😂😂😂 good luck flying those toys in winter. You are just a joke.— चिnmaय (@thrilllov) September 11, 2020
Others took aim at the attempt to mock Indian army and resorted to memes.
Propaganda reality is different 🤣 pic.twitter.com/AckScAeJKs— RAW wale Agent ♂️ (@prateek_sagar) September 11, 2020
Our Soldiers rule the Siachen. Will your chocolate soldiers be able to survive the cold winters 🤔 pic.twitter.com/AUrFRp43YK— Amar Rajpal (@RajpalAmar) September 11, 2020
Hope you enjoy your picnic at Himalayas. Once war knocks the great Wall doors, fly as much drones you want and eat as much hit food you want. 😍😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RpoGtqJJ1I— देवभूमिपुत्र🚩 (@devbhoomiputra) September 11, 2020
PLA soldiers practicing very hard.......This is how they will face Indian Army😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MO6XhnjJic— 🚩 (@Chandorkar) September 11, 2020
New Delhi and Beijing recently agreed to abide by existing bilateral accords and protocols so as to "maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas".
Most recently, on 8 September, images allegedly showing dozens of Chinese troops armed with spears, machetes and automatic rifles emerged on Indian media.
