RDIF, Brazilian State of Bahia Agree on Delivery of Up to 50 Mln Doses of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Health Secretariat of the Brazilian state of Bahia have signed a cooperation agreement to supply Brazil with up to 50 million doses of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, the Russian fund said.

“The vaccine supply to Brazil is expected to begin in November 2020, after approval from Brazilian government regulators, who will take into account the results of a post-registration vaccine study. The agreement will also allow the vaccine to be shipped throughout Brazil in the future," the fund said.

The agreement underlines that many countries recognise the importance of having a human adenoviral vector drug in the coronavirus vaccine portfolio, a well-researched vaccine platform that has been proven safe through decades of research, including 75 publications in international scientific journals and over 250 clinical trials, according to the fund.

In early September, the authorities of the Brazilian state of Parana, on the basis of a bilateral agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund, announced that they would begin testing the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik-V in October on 10,000 volunteer medical workers. The agreement with RDIF includes, in addition to the third phase of clinical trials, the production and distribution of the drug in Brazil.

The RDIF has announced an agreement for 32 million doses of Sputnik V with Mexico as well, with deliveries of the vaccine expected to begin in November.

Sputnik V was registered by the Russian Health Ministry on 11 August, becoming the first registered vaccine against COVID-19 in the world.

