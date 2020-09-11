Register
09:10 GMT11 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Friday, 4 September 2020, in Washington

    Trump Says 'Another Country' Could Join Israel-UAE Peace Signing, While Others 'Are Lining Up’

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080427129_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_351e2de42470272d210278f2e69692ee.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202009111080427345-trump-says-another-country-could-join-israel-uae-peace-signing-while-others-are-lining-up-/

    On 13 August, US President Donald Trump announced a historic peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, which became the first country in the Persian Gulf to normalise ties with Tel Aviv. The agreement is now expected to be signed at the White House on 15 September.

    During his Thursday press briefing, President Trump suggested that “another country” may join the United Arab Emirates and Israel in their peace signing, while hinting that some other unnamed states were also really eager to take part. However, it was not immediately clear, whether the US president simply meant the signing event or the normalisation process in the Middle East as a whole.

    “Next week at the White House, we’ll be having a signing between the UAE and Israel, and we could have another country added into that. And I will tell you that countries are lining up that want to go into it”, Trump said.

    The country in question was not specified by POTUS, as he went on to say that “you’ll be hearing (about) other countries coming in over a relatively short period of time. And you could have peace in the Middle East.”

    The US commander-in-chief then hinted that Saudi Arabia may eventually be among the countries to conclude a peace agreement with Tel Aviv, as he has already apparently discussed this pressing issue with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman.

    (Front R-L) Jordan's King Abdullah II, Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan pose for a photo during Arab-Islamic-American Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 21, 2017
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    (Front R-L) Jordan's King Abdullah II, Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan pose for a photo during Arab-Islamic-American Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 21, 2017
    “I think what ultimately will happen is you're going to have quite a few countries come in. The big ones are going to be coming in. I spoke to the king of Saudi Arabia, so we're talking. We just started the dialogue. And you'll have them come in,” POTUS said in a briefing.

    Earlier, Trump had already presumed that Saudi Arabia would be willing to join the UAE leadership in concluding a lasting peace accord with Israel and even said that “ultimately Iran will come in, too”.

    When the Israel-Iran peace deal, dubbed the “Abraham Accord”, was announced by Donald Trump in August, Iran's leadership immediately slammed it as a “treacherous act” to the Palestinian cause and a “huge mistake”.

    U.S. President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, center, national security adviser Robert O’Brien, fourth left, and Israeli and American delegations pose for a photo before their departure to Abu Dhabi, at Ben-Gurion Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020
    © AP Photo / Heidi levine
    U.S. President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, center, national security adviser Robert O’Brien, fourth left, and Israeli and American delegations pose for a photo before their departure to Abu Dhabi, at Ben-Gurion Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020

    The UAE became the first country in the Gulf and the third in the Middle East to establish diplomatic relationship with Tel Aviv, after Egypt and Jordan did so in 1979 and 1994 respectively.

    Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, who is seen as a key figure in the Mid East normalisation process, said in August that it was an “inevitability” that other Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, will follow the UAE’s suit.

    The peace signing event is expected to be held in the White House next Tuesday. It is not yet clear which delegations apart from the participants in question will attend the ceremony.

    Tags:
    United Arab Emirates, Iran, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump, Middle East, Saudi Arabia, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Futuristic Design of Moscow's New Metro Station by Zaha Hadid Architects
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse