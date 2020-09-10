China Amasses Troops, Continues Massive Build-up North and South of Pangong Lake – Report

Tensions between India and China heightened further after shots were fired along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near Pangong Lake for the first time in 40 years on 7 September. The two nuclear-armed Asian rivals have been involved in several skirmishes since April, with diplomatic talks yielding no results.

Satellite images have allegedly captured China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) occupying and creating new posts on the South Bank of Pangong Lake, where India and China are engaged in a dangerous stand-off, NDTV has revealed.

The Chinese military has also consolidated existing infrastructure along the northern shores of Pangong Lake, where more PLA troops have occupied the ridge lines and amassed troops, reports suggest.

The satellite images procured by India's news channel NDTV show that there is no pullback at Finger 4, from where Chinese troops partially disengaged after rounds of diplomatic talks over the last few months.

The additional buildup of Chinese trucks and tents less than a kilometre away from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the southern side of Pangong Lake was also revealed in the satellite imagery.

According to reports, China has intruded about 8 km on the north bank of Pangong Lake and PLA troops are dominating the ridges in the finger area of the lake.

Indian troops have been restricted from patrolling beyond Finger 4 since April, after China amassed troops. Traditionally, India used to patrol up to Finger 8 where it claims the LAC is. However, China lays claim up to Finger 4 and dominates the area.

The Indian Army has been dominating the ridges and hills in the Chushul area and holds key positions on the ridge-lines, which offer it a tactical edge.

This development has come prior to potential talks between India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese counterpart Wang Yi today to defuse tensions amid border hostilities.