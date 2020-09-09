Britain Will Observe WTO Subsidy Rules After Brexit Transition Period, Business Minister Says

Britain will follow World Trade Organization subsidy rules after its withdrawal from the European Union rules at the end of the year, UK Business Minister Alok Sharma said.
According to the minister, the UK is not going to opt for a "picking winners" approach.
"While our guiding philosophy remains that we do not want a return to the 1970s approach of picking winners and bailing out unsustainable companies with taxpayers’ money, the UK must have flexibility as an independent, sovereign nation to intervene to protect jobs and to support new and emerging industries," Sharma said in a statement.
MORE TO FOLLOW
