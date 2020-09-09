Russia Voices Protest to German Ambassador Over 'Groundless Accusations' in Navalny Case

Russia protested to the German Ambassador to Moscow over the groundless accusations voiced in the Navalny case, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
The Foreign Ministry affirmed it would view the lack of answers on the Navalny case as an unfriendly provocation and refusal to establish the truth.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his French counterpart Jean Yves Le Drian lamented in a joint statement on Friday "an attack" on the Russian opposition figure, calling on Russian authorities to guarantee the conditions for the exercise of fundamental civil and political rights by the Russian people.
They also vowed to coordinate with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to consider the implications of the alleged poisoning.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)