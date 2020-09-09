Register
14:23 GMT09 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen on a car parked on a street in Paris, France, July 9, 2020

    Ex-VW Boss Martin Winterkorn to Stand Trial for Fraud in ‘Dieselgate Scam'

    © REUTERS / Christian Hartmann
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/09/1080407822_0:136:3298:1992_1200x675_80_0_0_517ee23fbbb0f22cb4f94cf61895353c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202009091080409287-ex-vw-boss-martin-winterkorn-to-stand-trial-for-fraud-in-dieselgate-scam/

    The scandal concerning the Volkswagen Group, which includes the Audi, Bentley, Porsche, SEAT and Skoda brands, erupted in 2015, when the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) revealed that that the German car manufacturer had fitted its vehicles with software allowing them to cheat pollution controls.

    Martin Winterkorn, Volkswagen's former chief executive, toppled by the emissions-cheating scandal, dubbed “dieselgate”, is to stand trial after a German court approved charges of fraud against him, reported AFP.

    "The chamber has determined that there is sufficient suspicion, that is, an overwhelming possibility of conviction, of the accused Professor Doctor Winterkorn for professional and gang fraud," said the court in Brunswick in a statement on Wednesday.

    Chairman of the board of management of Volkswagen AG, the parent company of the Volkswagen Group, Winterkorn, 73, resigned from Volkswagen on 23 September 2015, several days after the emissions cheating row broke out.

    A VW Golf VII car (R) and a VW Passat are loaded in a delivery tower at the plant of German carmaker Volkswagen in Wolfsburg, Germany in this March 3, 2015
    © REUTERS / Fabian Bimmer
    A VW Golf VII car (R) and a VW Passat are loaded in a delivery tower at the plant of German carmaker Volkswagen in Wolfsburg, Germany in this March 3, 2015

    He resigned as chairman of Audi on 11 November 2015, after further information associated with the scandal came to light in regard to VW's gasoline-powered engines.

    Winterkorn was criminally indicted in the United States on 3 May 2018 on charges of fraud and conspiracy, and was subsequently criminally indicted on charges of fraud in Germany in April 2019.

    ​The events relating to the court case took place between November 2006 and September 2015, according to prosecutors, who said Winterkorn had failed to inform European and US authorities after it became clear in May 2014 that diesel engines had been manipulated.

    “Former Chief Executive Dr. Martin Winterkorn is being charged with a particularly serious case of fraud, a violation of the law against unfair competition and breach of fiduciary trust,” the prosecutors’ office said in a statement in April 2019.

    While also allegedly failing to inform customers of the illegal software, the former CEO had also stopped short of taking action to prevent further test rigging.

    Prosecutors added that Winterkorn’s actions led to Volkswagen being slapped with much higher fines in Germany and the United States than if he had acted to intervene.

    Four more managers are also being charged on counts including major fraud and unfair competition, as well as serious tax evasion and fraudulent advertising said a court statement.

    ‘Dieselgate’

    In a case that stunned Germany, the "dieselgate" controversy erupted in 2015, when the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) revealed that Wolfsburg-based auto giant Volkswagen Group, which includes the Audi, Bentley, Porsche, SEAT and Skoda brands, had installed illegal engine control software in 11 million vehicles worldwide to make them appear less polluting in lab tests than they actually were on the road.

    Volkswagen has been embroiled in litigation ever since, while German authorities launched an investigation into acting and former CEOs and board members of Volkswagen.

    The sign of German car company Audi photographed at the front of a car in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Sept. 28, 2015.
    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    The sign of German car company Audi photographed at the front of a car in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Sept. 28, 2015.

    In May, VW group paid €9 million in an out-of-court settlement to prevent its two current bosses - chief executive Herbert Diess and supervisory board chief Hans Dieter Poetsch - from going on trial over market manipulation charges.

    In late April, the group also agreed to pay around €750 million in compensation to some 235,000 customers, or between €1,350 and €6,250 per car.

    The scandal has cost VW, the world's biggest automaker, more than €30 billion in fines, compensation and buyback schemes worldwide, according to AFP.

    Related:

    Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn Resigns Amid Emission Scandal
    German Court Accuses Volkswagen Management Board of Manipulating Emission Tests
    US Slaps Volkswagen, Ex-CEO Winterkorn With Lawsuit Over 'Dieselgate' Scandal
    Ex-Volkswagen Chair Winterkorn Charged Over DieselGate - Press Release
    'Unethical Behaviour': German Car Giant Volkswagen Loses Major Dieselgate Case
    Tags:
    Martin Winterkorn, emissions, emissions, Volkswagen emissions scandal, Volkswagen AG, Volkswagen, volkswagen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boaters show their support for President Donald Trump during a parade down the Intracoastal Waterway to just off the shore of President Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago on September 07, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
    Ocean, Yachts and Bikini-Clad Ladies: Trump Supporters Parade Off West Palm Beach
    For God’s Sake
    For God’s Sake
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse