Kremlin Brushes Off Lukashenko's Claim Belarus-Style Rallies Can Hit Russia

"I would not agree with some analogies here. Even though we have the Union State, which is very dear to us, we are still two different countries, two different sovereign states," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the Kremlin thought it possible to have the repeat of Belarusian events in Russia.
Russia has "a different political culture, a different political landscape, different political trends," so any generalisations would be "wrong."
"We respect the political culture and political landscape of Belarus," Peskov added.
President Lukashenko said in his Tuesday interview to Russian journalists that protests similar to the ones in Belarus could also happen in Russia. He warned that in case Belarus "falls," Russia "will be next".
Belarus has seen a series of protests since the presidential election, as a result of which President Alexander Lukashenko entered his sixth term. The opposition leaders did not recognise the results, claiming Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the true victor. They set up the so called Coordination Council to organise a new presidential election and then a peaceful transfer of power from Lukashenko.
