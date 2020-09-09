Oscars Announce New Standards For Best Picture Nominees

The Oscars have announced a new set of standards for the Academy Awards' best picture category.
The move is aimed at giving more space to so-called underrepresented racial minorities, women, LGBTQ and disabled people.
There will be four categories of standards for films, the Academy's statement says, adding that at least two of which a film should meet to be considered for the best picture nomination.
The Oscars "must widen to reflect our diverse global population in both the creation of motion pictures and in the audiences who connect with them. The Academy is committed to playing a vital role in helping make this a reality...We believe these inclusion standards will be a catalyst for long-lasting, essential change in our industry,” Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said in a joint statement.
Films submitted for the 2022 Oscars will be subject to the new requirements, the statement added.
The Academy Awards has been facing criticism concerning its requirements for nominations. "Parasite", a film by South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, made history this year after winning the best picture award. In 2015, the hashtag "#OscarsSoWhite" appeared on Twitter after that year's best actor nominees featured only white actors.
All comments
Show new comments (0)