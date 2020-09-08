G7 Foreign Ministers Call on Russia to Establish Transparency on Alleged Poisoning of Navalny

"We, the G7 foreign ministers, call on Russia to urgently and fully establish transparency on who is responsible for this abhorrent poisoning attack and, bearing in mind Russia’s commitments under the Chemical Weapons Convention, to bring the perpetrators to justice," a statement by G7 top diplomats said.
G7 Foreign Ministers released the statement Tuesday, expressing their condemnation of the incident they described as "confirmed poisoning" of Alexei Navalny, despite the fact that no official data on the matter has been published by Germany, where he is undergoing treatment. Besides, when Navalny received initial treatment in Omsk, the Russian doctors found no traces of poisoning.
The ministers said that Germany "has briefed partners on the fact that clinical and toxicological findings by German medical experts and a specialized laboratory of the German armed forces have determined that Mr. Navalny is a victim of an attack with a chemical nerve agent of the Novichok group, a substance developed by Russia".
The Russian opposition figure arrived at the Charite hospital in Berlin on 22 August. German doctors at first claimed they found traces of a substance from a group of cholinesterase inhibitors in his system. Later, it was announced that Navalny was "poisoned" by a nerve agent from the Novichok group.
