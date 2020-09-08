Trump Lauds Johnson as Leaked Notes Show Prime Minister Praised Him For 'Making America Great Again'

According to the summaries of Trump-Johnson meetings published by the Daily Telegraph, the comment in question was made by Mr Johnson in 2017 while he served as the UK's foreign secretary.

US President Donald Trump has thanked UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson after meeting notes emerged online showing that the prime minister told US diplomats that Trump was "making America great again".

Trump took to Twitter to react to the news.

Thank you Boris, working great together! https://t.co/84LabKf513 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2020

The Daily Telegraph has published summaries of meetings that took place between Trump and Johnson in 2017 when the latter served as UK foreign secretary. According to the notes, written by US officials, Johnson praised Trump to the US ambassador to the UK, saying that work done by POTUS on foreign policy was "fantastic". The then British foreign secretary also praised Trump's position on North Korea, China and Syria, the paper said.

This comes after earlier this month, the UK’s former ambassador to the US in 2016-2019, Kim Darroch, said that Johnson is "fascinated" by Trump and has even found him to be a source of inspiration. The diplomat also claimed that Johnson's attitude is probably mutual as Trump considers the British PM "a kindred spirit."

However, despite this seemingly warm relationship, tensions between the two politicians occur from time to time as well. Last month, Trump told Fox News that he had had a "tough talk" with Johnson over the Huawei issue. Earlier this year, Johnson allowed China's tech giant Huawei to be among the participants in Britain's 5G market but later London backtracked on its decision, citing security concerns, to Washington's approval. The Trump administration has long been claiming that Huawei spies on its users across the world for Beijing, an allegation that both the company and Chinese authorities have repeatedly denied.