Kremlin Expects Belarusian Government to Launch Public Discussion on Constitutional Reform

"Based on statements of Belarusian President [Alexander] Lukashenko, we expect a dialogue with the society about the constitutional reform to begin soon," Peskov told reporters, adding that the discussion would include people who act "within the law."
Belarus has seen anti-government protests after the results of the August 9 presidential elections were announced, showing incumbent President Lukashenko winning a sixth term in office with over 80% of the vote. His key rival, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, got a bit more than 10%, the country's election committee said. Opposition supporters took to the streets, claiming that the election results were rigged and demanding Lukashenko's resignation.
The president denied the allegations, saying that new presidential elections in Belarus could be held only after a new constitution is adopted through a referendum.
All comments
Show new comments (0)