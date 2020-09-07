Assange Extradition: Court Rejects Defence's Request For Adjournment

A UK court has rejected a request filed by the defence of Julian Assange to adjourn the hearing on the case of the WikiLeaks founder's extradition to the US, the whistleblowing organisation said on its Twitter page. His lawyers argued that they needed more time to prepare their defence for new indictments that the US pressed less than a month ago.
Breaking: #Assangecase: Defence application for adjournment has been refused.— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) September 7, 2020
Defence had stated "We are simply not in a position to gather evidence" to prepare for allegations "made in only the last few weeks." Compounded by #covid19 and lack of access to Assange. pic.twitter.com/Ry0Mgz8RqT
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
