Register
11:50 GMT07 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Cyprus' foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides, right, talks with Under Secretary of the United States of America, for Political Affairs, David Hale during their meeting at Larnaca international airport, Cyprus, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Hale's brief stop in Cyprus comes amid heightened tensions over Turkey's hydrocarbons search in waters Greece and Cyprus claim as their own.

    Cyprus Expects Turkey to Change Stance on Security, Guarantees Issues

    © AP Photo / Christos Avraamides
    World
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/01/1080343792_0:0:2955:1663_1200x675_80_0_0_ca4903802a9867c568ba9f0d1d1f5f90.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202009071080389233-cyprus-expects-turkey-to-change-stance-on-security-guarantees-issues/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Cyprus expects Turkey to adjust its position on the island as a solution to the Cyprus problem should at last render the island free from obsolete post-colonial security arrangements and foreign guarantors, Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said in an interview.

    "We, therefore, expect that the position of all concerned, in particular Turkey, will be aligned with contemporary realities and international law, and will respond to the fundamental expectation of the people of Cyprus for a genuine independent and sovereign State, not a protectorate that will be a hostage of foreign guardians", Christodoulides said.

    He has touched upon the issue of holding a referendum, saying that any solution to the Cyprus conflict has to be put for a vote of the island's residents.

    Beach, coast of Protaras, Cyprus
    © Photo : Pixabay/CC0
    Turkey Condemns US Decision to Partially Lift Embargo on Arms Supplies to Cyprus

    Earlier in the week, Ankara criticised the decision by the United States to partially lift a 33-year arms embargo against Cyprus, claiming it ignores equality and balance between the island's Greek and Turkish populations, and warning that it may have to take counter measures to guarantee security of the Turkish Cypriots, citing its role as a guarantor country. The US move comes as tensions escalate between Turkey and Greece and Cyprus over rights to look for energy resources in eastern Mediterranean.

    Cyprus became independent in 1960 per the treaties of establishment, guarantee, and alliance. It has been divided into Greek and Turkish parts since 1974 when Ankara sent its forces to the island to allegedly protect the island’s Turkish population. In 1983, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus declared its independence, without being recognised by anyone except the Turkish government.

    Cyprus Welcomes Russia's Support Towards Cyprus

    Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said that Cyprus appreciates Russia's consistent stance on the Cypriot peace process and support for Nicosia's attempts to reunite the island in the face of the Turkish political and military presence, including on the issue of former tourist area of Varosha.

    "Let me take this opportunity to express our deepest appreciation for Russia’s longstanding stance and support towards Cyprus and its people in our quest to free our country of foreign occupation and to achieve a solution that reunifies the country. This support and principled stance was also upheld by Russia on the issue of Varosha", the foreign minister said when asked about possible Russian assistance in settling the issue.

    The minister said that alleged attempts by Ankara and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to infringe in Varosha are aimed to undermine any solution to the current situation that is based on the idea of creating a bizonal, bicommunal federation.

    "Against this backdrop, it is vital that the international community, particularly the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, convey a clear, unequivocal message – as they have done through the UN Security Council press statement of 9 October 2019 and through the recent resolutions for the renewal of UNFICYP’s [United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus] mandate- that the relevant Council resolutions must be respected. In this context we would welcome and encourage Russia’s active involvement and contribution in the effort to ensure alignment with the spirit and letter embedded in UN Resolutions", Christodoulides said.

    The Cypriot foreign minister added that he would update Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the situation with Famagusta during the latter's visit on 8 September .

    "Turkey’s announced intention to proceed with changing the status of the fenced city of Famagusta, in violation of the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, will ... be discussed", Christodoulides said.

    On 27 August, the Russian Foreign Ministry affirmed Russia's readiness to provide necessary assistance to the parties to the negotiations to find a compromise on the issue of Varosha — a former resort part of the Cypriot city of Famagusta, abandoned since the Turkish invasion of 1974.

    This handout photograph released by the Turkish Defence Ministry on August 12, 2020, shows Turkish seismic research vessel 'Oruc Reis' (C) as it is escorted by Turkish Naval ships in the Mediterranean Sea, off Antalya on August 10, 2020.
    © AFP 2020 /
    Turkey, Northern Cyprus to Hold Military Drills Amid Tensions in Mediterranean

    After Turkey sent its forces in 1974 to allegedly protect the Turkish Cypriot population, the island has been de facto split into two parts, with the Turkish one being recognised solely by Ankara. One of the many casualties of that arrangement is Famagusta's Varosha, a once popular destination that has turned into a ghost town. Recently, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus announced plans to reopen it for tourists, despite the United Nations Security Council resolutions 550 and 789, which condemn all resettlement attempts in the area and put it under control of UNFICYP.

    Tags:
    security, Turkey, Cyprus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse