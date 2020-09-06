Special Relationship: Donald Trump Reportedly Bullied Theresa May and Almost Made Her Cry

Trump reportedly asked other world leaders what they thought about Ms. May and told German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron that the prime minister made a mistake when she called for a general election in 2017, which saw the Conservative party lose their majority in the parliament.

US President Donald Trump’s tone during negotiations with former British Prime Minister Theresa May was bullying and the US president mansplained his counterpart, the Telegraph reported, citing a cache of leaked notes taken during US-UK meetings and conversations.

According to the documents, the phone calls between the two were described as "nightmarish", with the US president reportedly often ignoring topics of discussion and going on long monologues. "It is hectoring, it is relentless, it is forceful, it is difficult to get a word in", one ex-May adviser who listened to the conversations said of Trump’s style of conducting negotiations.

One US official who listened to the call between the two leaders claimed Ms. May got so frustrated that at two points the individual thought she would either "scream or start crying" when she discussed potential measures against Russia following the poisoning of former Soviet spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in 2018 in the English city of Salisbury. Britain claimed Skripal, who defected to Britain, was poisoned with Novichok nerve agent by two Russian spies, a claim which the Kremlin denied.

At the time, Ms. May urged Trump to lead global action against Moscow. "No, I would rather follow than lead", Mr Trump is quoted as saying in response. According to the notes, The US president allegedly wanted a concerted effort to punish the Kremlin.

"No, all of us have to be together. Germany has to do something. You have to put together a coalition. I’m not willing for the US to go first and then have others not do anything. Germany has to do something", Trump is quoted as saying.

Other revelations made in the notes include: