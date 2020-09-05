Register
00:24 GMT06 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. forces conducted a precision airstrike near Sarmada in northwest Syria

    Got It All Figured Out For Us, Didn't You? US Says Iran Must Withdraw From Syria, Russia Can Stay

    © Photo : 1st Lt. Daniel Johnson
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    3012
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107943/35/1079433519_0:0:3083:1735_1200x675_80_0_0_7604a9fb1e3d7ada809720282e9c8a80.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202009051080377371-got-it-all-figured-out-for-us-didnt-you-us-says-iran-must-withdraw-from-syria-russia-can-stay/

    Washington has maintained its deployment of troops in the Arab Republic despite having no legal grounds for it as per international law. The US has been ignoring criticism from Damascus and Moscow, which condemned both the illegal deployment and the White House's "stealing" of the country's resources.

    The Department of State came to the defence of the country's strategy in Syria, naming Washington's key priorities in the region and elaborating on the stance in regards to several related issues in an interview with Newsweek. According to the department, the US is still pursuing the elimination of the remaining Daesh* terrorists in Syria, but this is not its only goal.

    FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 file photo, U.S. forces patrol Syrian oil fields, in eastern Syria.President Donald Trump's decision to dispatch new U.S. forces to eastern Syria to secure oil fields is being criticized by some experts as ill-defined and ambiguous. But the residents of the area, one of the country's most remote and richest regions, hope the U.S. focus on eastern Syria would bring an economic boon and eliminate what remains of the Islamic State group
    © AP Photo / Baderkhan Ahmad
    FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 file photo, U.S. forces patrol Syrian oil fields, in eastern Syria.President Donald Trump's decision to dispatch new U.S. forces to eastern Syria to secure oil fields is being criticized by some experts as ill-defined and ambiguous. But the residents of the area, one of the country's most remote and richest regions, hope the U.S. focus on eastern Syria would bring an economic boon and eliminate what remains of the Islamic State group

    The White House also wants to expel all Iranian forces allegedly present in the Arab Republic, as well as militants purportedly backed by Tehran. Iran itself has insisted it only deployed military advisers to Syria, who are present there at the request of its government, unlike the US forces, which lack legal grounds for their deployment. At the same time, the Department of State said it has no problems with Russian forces, deployed at Hmeymim and Tartus, staying in Syria.

    "Russian military forces were in Syria prior to the beginning of the Syrian Conflict in 2011, and thus we do not advocate for the removal of those forces", the department's spokesperson said.

    The US also seeks to resolve the internal Syrian conflict, although it has been notably absent from the main platforms for peace talks between Damascus and the opposition militias.

    So It's Not About Oil After All? Or Is It?

    These statements by the Department of State are in contrast with how President Donald Trump has described the current primary mission of the US troops in Syria – to "keep the oil". This is what they have been doing since at least October 2019, and, judging by the reports of the Syrian and Russian military – they've also been helping to smuggle it out of the country. Damascus and Moscow condemned the US for its theft of Syria's national resources after convoys of oil transports allegedly accompanied by American military vehicles were spotted moving towards the border with Iraq.

    Oil transit vehicles gather near Tall Daman oil station in Syria, 43 km east of Deir ez-Zor
    © Photo : Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
    Russian Military Releases Satellite Images Confirming US Smuggling of Syrian Oil

    The Department of State, however, insists that US forces are only guarding the oilfields to prevent them from falling back into the hands of the long-defeated Daesh* terrorist group. The spokesperson claims the US does "not own, control, or manage oil resources in Syria" and assured that it is interested only in crude being utilised by the "Syrian people". The "Syrian people" that the State Department representative spoke of, are in fact a predominantly Kurdish militant group, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which controls most of the country's oil-rich east and has long been Washington's ally in the region.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS or IS) is a terrorist organisation, banned in Russia

    Related:

    Russian Military Chief Holds Talks With US Gen. Milley on Recent Incident in Syria
    US Benefits From Terrorist Efforts to Disrupt Syria's Reconstruction, Russian MoD Says
    US National Security Council Official Confirms Collision Between American, Russian Forces in Syria
    Russia, Iran, Turkey Issue Joint Statement on Syria Condemning Israeli Attacks, US Theft of Oil
    US-Led Coalition Downsizes Program That Spent $5 Bn to Equip 'Security Partners in Iraq and Syria'
    ‘Clusterf**k’: ‘White House Doesn’t Have a Strategy’ on Syria, US Media Claims
    US Armoured Vehicles Tried to Block Russian Patrol's Pre-Arranged Path in Syria, MoD Says
    Tags:
    Iran, Russia, US troops, US, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse