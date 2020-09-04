Trump Announces Serbia, Kosovo Agreed to Economic Normalization

"President @realDonaldTrump has announced that Serbia and Kosovo have agreed to economic normalization," Deere said in a tweet. "Another historic agreement reached by this President to make the world a more peaceful, prosperous place."
The day before, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the section on the recognition of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo had been removed from the official agenda of the White House-hosted talks.
Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, nearly a decade after a US-led military campaign against the then SR Yugoslavia - comprised of Serbia and Montenegro – was undertaken after Belgrade tried to quell an Albanian secessionist uprising led by the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) terrorist organization.
Moreover, the Kosovo Albanians have aided the overall Albanian territorial designs on neighbouring Macedonia and Montenegro for the creation of "Greater Albania."
Serbia considers Kosovo and Metohia to be its territory - a fact recognized by United Nations Resolution 1244 - and refuses to recognize Kosovo’s statehood.
