Germany Considers Lukashenko's Claim on Falsification of Data on Navalny 'Untrue'

"It goes without saying that Mr. Lukashenko’s statement does not correspond to reality. Yesterday, the Federal Chancellor, the Foreign Minister and the Defense Minister expressed their views on the new circumstances in the case of Navalny's poisoning. There is nothing to add," the government said.
Earlier, Lukashenko told Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin that his intelligence had intercepted the conversation between Warsaw and Berlin, showing that the statements of German Chancellor Angela Merkel about Navalny's "poisoning" had been falsified, and promised to send the records to Russian intelligence agencies.
"There was no poisoning of Navalny. The specialists prepared facts and maybe statements that Merkel made for her. They did it to 'make sure that Putin would not interfere in Belarusian affairs," Lukashenko told Mishustin.
On Wednesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Berlin was treating the Navalny case as "attempted murder by poisoning," and was waiting for Russia to explain its position and provide answers. She also said that her government would consult with its allies in NATO and the EU on how to respond.
Her statement came shortly after a spokesman for the German government claimed that tests showed that Russian opposition figure Navalny was poisoned by a nerve agent of the Novichok group.
All comments
Show new comments (0)