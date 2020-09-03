China Believes US Restrictions on Chinese Diplomats Are Unfair, Wants This Move Cancelled

The Chinese Embassy in the United States believes that the US restrictions imposed on Chinese diplomats are unfair and wants this move to be cancelled.
“With the excuse of reciprocity, the US imposed yet another unjustified restriction and barrier on Chinese diplomatic and consular personnel on 2 September. This has grossly trampled on the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, and China is firmly opposed to it …", the embassy said in a statement on Thursday.
"We urge the US side to correct its mistake, revoke this decision and provide support and facilitation for Chinese diplomatic and consular personnel in the US to perform their duties as well", it added.
According to the new restrictions, Chinese diplomats will now require Department of State approval before visiting universities, meeting with local officials, and hosting cultural events with an audience larger than 50 people outside of mission properties.
Pompeo stressed that the move was a response to the barriers, allegedly created by the Chinese authorities for US diplomats for years.
